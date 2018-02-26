Police call to help identify man

Police have issued a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to following a break-in at Tadcaster Bowling Club.

Damage was caused to outbuildings during the burglary on Sunday January 28 at about 1pm, and a small amount of cash was stolen.

Police are asking for the public’s help to identify the man shown in the image.

Anyone who recognises the man is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC Sally Smith or email sally.smith@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

Those who wish to remain anonymous, can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote reference number 12180016375 when passing on information.