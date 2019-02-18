Police appeal for witnesses and information about alleged assault in Harrogate

North Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses and information about an alleged argument and assault in Harrogate.

The altercation took place at 8.30pm on January 3 outside St Peter's Church in Harrogate and involved one woman and two men.

Read more: Two men arrested after attempt to fraudulently exchange foreign currency at Beverley post office
Police enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances of the incident.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: "A review of CCTV shows possible witnesses in the area.

"One of the men is described as white, aged in his 40s, with dark facial hair and a dark-coloured jumper.

"The second man is described as white, in his 30s, and wearing a khaki winter jacket.

"The female has blonde hair and was wearing black and pink sports leggings and carrying a large handbag."

Anyone with information should contact Sheree Evans of North Yorkshire Police on sheree.evans@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk or by ringing 101 and selecting option 2 quoting crime reference number 12190001740.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.