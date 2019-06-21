Mental health in the spotlight - how you can get involved in North Yorkshire Police, Fire and Crime meeting on Tuesday

North Yorkshire’s Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner is asking for people to get involved in her next monthly public accountability meeting.

The session on Tuesday (June 25) will focus on mental health.

Public accountability meetings are broadcast live online with members of the public invited to send in their comments before or during the session.

At this meeting, the Chief Fire Officer and Chief Constable will report on how they are working to reduce the effects of mental health with their staff, and more widely, how mental health issues are impacting on the delivery of their services.

The Chief Constable will also report on how the police are tackling burglaries across North Yorkshire.

As well as watching the live broadcast, the public are also invited to ask their questions during the meetings via Twitter by including #NYscrutiny in their tweets.

The meeting is online only - people cannot attend in person - and runs from 1.30pm to 4pm.

Commenting on the public meetings, Julia said: “These meetings give members of the public and staff the opportunity to understand the performance of both services and hear what they are doing to keep us safe and feeling safe.

“I encourage everyone to join in and watch, and if you have a question, please ask it.”

The agenda, along with presentations and reports are available on the Commissioner’s website here.

To ask a question in advance

Send your question to info@northyorkshire-pfcc.gov.uk before midday on Monday June 24.

Please include your name and address with your question.

To ask a question during the meeting using Twitter

Post on Twitter during the live broadcast using #NYscrutiny

To watch the live broadcast

Head over to YouTube Chanel: https://www.youtube.com/user/nypcc

Follow @northyorkspfcc on Twitter and look for #NYscrutiny

During the meeting go to https://youtu.be/nDgAaAm5UoQ