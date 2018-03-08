Man, 22, sought by police after incident at Retro Bar Harrogate

A 22-year-old who was arrested on suspicion of Affray is being hunted by police after an incident outside Retro Bar in Harrogate.

Daniel Clive Lister, 22, from Harrogate, was arrested after an incident outside Retro Bar on Mount Parade at 4.30am on February 3.

He is believed to still be in the Harrogate area, although he also has links to Leeds.

Police are appealing to anyone with information as to his whereabouts. Anyone who has seen Daniel is asked to contact police.

Dial 101, chose option 1 and pass on any information to the Force Control Room.

Please quote reference number 12180019553 when passing on any information.