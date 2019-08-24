Instagram paedophile 'prostituted' vulnerable underage girls by paying them for sexual services at flat in Leeds

A paedophile "prostituted" two vulnerable girls by paying them for sexual services after targeting them on Instagram.

Nicholas McEntee was out of prison on licence for sex offences against children when he again used social media to prey on his latest victims.

Dangerous sex offender Nicholas McEntee used Instagram and Snapchat to target victims

A court heard McEntee offered cash to two 15-year-old girls before taking them to a flat in Wetherby.

The 26-year-old then locked them inside where he had sexual contact with one of the girls.

He then carried out a sex act in front of both of them.

Leeds Crown Court heard McEntee used different aliases on Snapchat and Instagram to contact four other other victims.

He also pretended to be a girl called 'Kirsty' before revealing his true identity once he had gained a victim's trust.

McEntee, of York Place, Wetherby, contacted two teenage sisters on Snapchat and sent them explicit images of himself.

He also asked them to engage in sexual activity with him.

Ian Brook, prosecuting, said: "He simply would not stop sending her photos."

McEntee persuaded the sisters to send him images of themselves.

The defendant took photos from another girl's Instagram account and manipulated them in an obscene way before sharing them online.

McEntee pleaded guilty to paying for the sexual services of a child, sending indecent messages, engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child, two counts of causing a child to engage in sexual activity, two counts of forcing a child to watch a sexual act and three counts of inciting a child to engage in sexual activity.

He also pleaded guilty to two counts of breaching a sexual harm prevention order in relation to possessing an iPhone and iPad mini.

McEntee was told he must serve a custodial term of eight years followed by an extended licence period of six years.

Judge Rodney Jameson, QC, told him: "You pose an appalling danger to young children."

Referring to the victims who were paid money, the Judge said: "Essentially, in a word, what you were doing was prostituting them.

"Young people need to be protected from not only predators like you, but from themselves."

In relation to the victims who sent McEntee images, the judge said: "Those children will never be free from the fear that those images may surface on social media at some point."

In 2014, McEntee was sent to a young offender institution for two years and eight months after pleading guilty to 13 offences of engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child and two of causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity.

He had targeted 14 different victims, aged between 12 and 15, over a three-year period after contacting them on Facebook and other social media websites.

In 2017, he breached a five-year sexual harm prevention order by sending explicit videos to a child.

Soheil Khan, mitigating, said his client said very little in their conference but recognises he clearly has a problem.