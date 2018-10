A man who failed to appear before court in relation to two charges of burglary and one charge of theft from a shop is being hunted by police in Harrogate.

Wanted man, Darren Plant remains at large despite extensive enquiries.

Anyone who can assist police with their enquiries is asked to dial 101, select option 1 and pass the information to the Force Control Room. Please quote reference 12170097910.

Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.