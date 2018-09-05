Green Lamborghini stolen from venue

A wedding guest had a shock when he discovered his distinctive £300,000 supercar had been stolen from outside a rural venue.

The bright green Lamborghini Aventador is still unaccounted for after it was stolen from the parking area outside a country barn-style wedding venue near Tadcaster in the early hours of Saturday morning.

It was last seen heading towards Halifax and has the distinctive registration plate RW24.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Police are appealing for witnesses and information about the theft of a bright green Lamborghini Aventador, reg-number RW24, that was taken from outside a property on Featherbed Lane, Wighill Park, Tadcaster, between 2.45am and 2.55am on Saturday 1 September.

“The theft was reported by the owner, a man from Wakefield who was staying overnight in the area, at 12.34pm on Saturday.

“North Yorkshire Police is working with West Yorkshire Police as enquiries continue to locate the distinctive vehicle and trace the suspect. It is believed it was driven to the Halifax area following the theft.”

Information to North Yorkshire Police Force Control Room, phone 101, option 1, reference 12180163488.