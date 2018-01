Police are appealing for witnesses and information after the theft of two buggies from Knaresborough Golf Club.

It happened between 8.30pm on Friday January 5 and 8.45am the following morning when two racing green Yamaha Exgo H rig golf buggies were stolen.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police via 101, press 2 and ask to speak to PC Lisa Cobbold using reference number 12180004146 when passing on information.