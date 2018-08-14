Fraud alert in Tadcaster

Police are warning Tadcaster residents of a potential fraud in the area.

Officers from the Selby District Safer Neighbourhood Team say offenders have been intercepting mail from external/insecure letterboxes and using personal details obtained from the victims mail to apply for credit cards.

“The offenders then intercept the card when it is delivered via the insecure letterbox,” added a spokesman for the North Yorkshire Police force.

“If questioned offenders have pretended to be delivering leaflets for a cleaning company.

“Please where possible secure letterboxes are secure and If you have any concerns that you have been a victim please report to “action fraud” and NYP if you notice any suspect activity, cold callers etc.”

Report any incidents to North Yorkshire Police on 101.