Fire at derelict Harrogate farm house believed to be deliberate

A fire which started in the kitchen of a derelict farm building just off Skipton Road in Harrogate, is being treated as suspicious by police.

Fire crews from Harrogate and Boroughbridge were called just after 10pm on Sunday night, January 21, to the scene at Cowdyke Farm.

Officers from North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said the fire had started in the kitchen and caused 70 per cent damage to the building.

Crews believe the fire to be deliberate and police, who were also in attendance at the scene on Sunday, are now investigating the circumstances.

Only a few months ago on the same site, a derelict bungalow went up in flames, which the fire service also believed to be a deliberate fire at that time.

Anyone who has any information is urged to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident reference number 12180012022.

Anyone who wishes to remain anonymous can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.