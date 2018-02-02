'Extreme dangers' highlighted after Bradford man drove through red lights at Harrogate level crossing

A Bradford man who drove through red lights at a level crossing in Harrogate has been banned from driving for six months.

Mohammed Saeed drove his Toyota Yaris car straight through a red light signal at Starbeck Level Crossing in Harrogate on August 24 last year.

Saeed, 51, of Harlow Road, Bradford, appeared at Harrogate Magistrates' Court on January 25 after he pleaded guilty to the offence.

He was ordered to pay £415 in fines, court costs and surcharges and will have six points on his license once he resumes driving following his ban.

British Transport Police highlighted the case today as they warned others about the risks of running red lights at level crossings.

PC David Know said: “Mr Saeed’s actions were extremely dangerous; he risked being struck by a train when he jumped the red light. Not only did his impatient and reckless actions risk his own life but the lives of everyone on board the train that was travelling through at the time.

“I can’t emphasise enough the importance of following signals at level crossings. They are place for a reason, to keep people safe and indicate to drivers that a train is approaching. Is jumping the lights to save a few seconds really worth risking your life? ”