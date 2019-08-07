Dozens of firearms handed in during North Yorkshire Police surrender campaign

Police have welcomed a positive response to a firearms surrender campaign, which has seen unwanted weapons and ammunition taken off the streets of North Yorkshire.

The surrender, part of a national campaign co-ordinated by the National Ballistics Intelligence Service (NABIS), started on Saturday July 20 and ran until Sunday.

During that time, people could dispose of firearms or ammunition by simply taking them to a local police station and handing them over.

The following items were handed in to North Yorkshire Police over the last fortnight:

· 18 shotguns

· 1 rifle

· 10 pistols

· 13 air rifles

· 4 air pistols

· 2 crossbows

· 1 stun weapon

There were also more than 400 rounds of shotgun and rifle ammunition handed in.

The majority of shotguns were legally held and their owners no longer wanted them.

The pistols were all replicas or blank firing.

All the items will be safely and securely disposed of by police.

Chief Inspector Ed Haywood-Noble, of North Yorkshire Police, said: “We’re very pleased with the public’s response to the firearms surrender here in North Yorkshire.

“I’d like to thank those people who have done the right thing and handed in unwanted firearms and ammunition.

“Offences linked to firearms are extremely rare in our area, but every weapon surrendered is one less that could be used to commit crime. It’s reassuring that many of the weapons handed in were simply older items that the owner no longer need and wanted to safely dispose of.

“Although the surrender has now come to an end, our work to protect the public from gun crime goes on.

“We’ll continue to work with our local communities to safeguard, educate and intervene at the earliest opportunity.”

Head of NABIS, Detective Chief Superintendent Jo Clews, praised the public’s response nationwide.

She said: “This means there are fewer guns which can potentially get into the hands of criminals and cause fear or harm.

“We want to help police forces tackle gun crime, reduce serious violence in communities and, ultimately, save lives.”

You can report information about gun crime or illegal guns to independent charity Crimestopppers by calling 0800 555111, click here or call North Yorkshire Police on 101 or 999 in an emergency.