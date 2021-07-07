Cold caller warning issued

Beware of bogus callers.

North Yorkshire Police have issued a warning to be vigilant to doorstep scams.

The warning comes following three recent cases of suspected bogus roofers targeting the elderly and vulnerable in Harrogate, and another seven reported j in Wetherby, Middlesbrough and Stockton.

A police spokesman said: “An investigation has been launched and officers are also looking into whether these potential scams are linked to another six reported to us at the end of last year, of which four were in York and two across the border in Nunthorpe, Middlesbrough.

“Typically, in cases like these, a bogus tradesperson will ‘cold call’ a victim by turning up on their doorstep unannounced and offering to clean their guttering for a small sum.

“However, the trickster will claim to the victim that they have found extensive damage to their roof requiring immediate attention.”

North Yorkshire Police advised householders never to allow cold callers to carry out work on property.

“If you require repair work on your property, obtain three quotes from reputable tradesperson.

“By law, they must inform you of your right to cancel within 14 days and should not commence the work within the 14-day cancellation period.

”Do not allow yourself to be pressured into allowing work to be done by cold callers.”

“If somebody turns up at your door unannounced, or is acting suspiciously, please do not hand over any money. Say you are not interested, lock the door, and call someone you trust.

”Look out for your loved ones and neighbours - especially anyone who is elderly, lives alone or is having any work carried out on their property that looks suspicious – fraudsters are persuasive, persistent and can often prey on the most vulnerable in our communities.