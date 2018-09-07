Child taken to hospital after 'liquid substance' thrown from passing car in Harrogate

An 11-year-old boy was taken to hospital after a 'liquid substance' was thrown at him from a passing car in Harrogate.

Police were contacted at 7.42am on Thursday, September 6 to reports of a liquid substance having been thrown from a passing black car at an 11-year-old boy, as he walked along Plompton Drive in Harrogate.

The ambulance service and police both attended the scene.

North Yorkshire Police said: "It was not thought that the substance was corrosive and the boy was taken to Harrogate District Hospital as a precaution. He has since been discharged."

Police are currently carrying out enquiries in the area to determine the circumstances around the incident.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact police on 101, quote reference NYP-06092018-0052 and pass the information to the Force Control Room.