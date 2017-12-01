CCTV images issued after bikes stolen outside Bettys & Taylors in Harrogate

Police have issued CCTV images after thieves stole bicycles from sheds outside a Bettys and Taylors premises in Harrogate.

The bikes were stolen outside Taylors Ltd, in Plumpton Park, at about 8pm on October 2.

And today police have released pictures of three man captured on CCTV entering the car park.

A white Valour Carrera, with a red gel seat cover, and a blue 2017 Trek DS3, with a size 19 frame and front and rear mudguards, were stolen.

Police said one of the men in the picture is also being sought in connection with a purse theft in Harrogate.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting reference number 12170177081.