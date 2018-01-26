Break-in closes Tadcaster pool

Tadcaster Community Pool is closed to the public until further notice after a break-in overnight Thursday January 25.

A spokesman for the charity, which runs and funds the facility, said that glass had entered the main pool, making it unsafe to the public.

And they added later today on facebook: “Swimming lessons are cancelled until at least February 5. Fees will be refunded or carried forward for lessons missed.

“The gym will be open as normal although there are no shower or changing facilities at the moment.”