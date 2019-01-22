Bogus police officer 'stole cash from couple's home in Tadcaster'

A bogus police officer conned his way into an elderly couple's home in Tadcaster and stole cash.

Police have issued an e-fit of the man who called at the house around 5pm last Friday, claiming he was a police officer and had come to speak to the occupants regarding a previous incident.

The man in his 20s and wearing a dark suit with a tie and a white shirt showed a 'police warrant card' and was let and began talking to the couple.

At one point he appeared to speak into a walkie talkie.

After a short while, he left the property and did not come back. It was later found that a quantity of cash had been stolen.

North Yorkshire Police were contacted immediately, and officers attended and carried out a search, using a police dog, but he was not found.

Anyone who recognises the man in the e-fit, or from the description, or noticed any suspicious activity around the time of the incident is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police.

Officers from Tadcaster Neighbourhood Policing Team have been speaking to the victims to provide reassurance and crime prevention advice.

Police are advising:

Don’t open the door to anyone you don’t know or are not expecting.

You can check the legitimacy of any police officer who calls at your door by calling 101. North Yorkshire Police knows where its officers are at any time.

A genuine police officer will be happy to wait while you check their credentials.