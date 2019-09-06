200 officers heading to North Yorkshire as force welcomes Boris Johnson’s commitment to extra policing

Two hundred extra police officers could be on the way to North Yorkshire as part of a national campaign to recruit 20,000 new police officers.

The police recruitment drive, Be a Force For All, is the biggest in decades.

It has been developed by the Home Office in partnership with the police and using feedback from the public via independent research.

It features serving police officers, including a neighbourhood officer, a police dog handler and a firearms officer.

One of the officers started as a volunteer Special Constable, while another is a former charity executive who changed career.

They appear on billboards and digital displays at locations across England and Wales, including at shopping centres and railway stations, as well as in a radio advertisement.

A new website has also been set up to provide potential recruits with more information and direct those interested in policing in North Yorkshire to the recruitment pages on North Yorkshire Police’s website.

Potential recruits can also express their interest before recruitment opens in North Yorkshire directly on the force’s website.

A second phase of advertising is planned for the New Year.

Deputy Chief Constable Phil Cain of North Yorkshire Police said: “This is an exciting opportunity for anyone considering a career in policing to join our team.

“The role of the Police Officer is one of the most important parts of the policing family.

“No other job gives you the sense of satisfaction like this job does – you will be the frontline of the criminal justice system, helping people in their time of need and assisting when they are at their most vulnerable.

“It is a challenging but extremely rewarding role which offers long-term career opportunities.

“There is no denying that 200 additional officers will make a significant difference to policing in North Yorkshire but for us to achieve that figure we need people to apply.”

You can click here to register your interest here.

Julia Mulligan, North Yorkshire’s Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner, described the move as “a huge moment for policing” across the country, including North Yorkshire.

“We are already investing in more police officers to ensure everyone is as safe as possible and feels as safe as possible and it’s hard to underestimate the impact an additional 200 officers will have.

“The Prime Minister is right to prioritise this, and I welcome his commitment.

“To get our fair share of officers, we need people to come forward to apply to join North Yorkshire Police. Being a police officer is a demanding role but a vital one for our community and I hope anyone interested takes this opportunity to find out more and apply.”