Crash involving mini bus and car closes A1(M) at Allerton Park in North Yorkshire

At least four people were injured after a mini bus collided with a car on the A1(M) in North Yorkshire.

The crash, which happened at about 8.30pm yesterday (Friday), and brought traffic to a standstill on the major route near Knaresborough.

Emergency services, including paramedics, firefighters and police, were called to the northbound carriageway near junction 47, at Allerton Park, close to the A59.

A spokesman for North Yorkshire Police said the crash involved "a number of vehicles".

One mini bus and a car were involved in a collision, according to North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service.

Four people were treated by paramedics and one was taken to hospital.

Motorists faced significant delays and advised to avoid the area or find alternative routes, as the road was closed following the crash.