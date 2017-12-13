Cracking day at Wetherby Racecourse to finish Christmas

There will be plenty of festive fun for all the family this Boxing Day at Wetherby Racecourse.

The 188Bet Yorkshire Christmas Meeting will feature plenty for kids to see and do, from visiting the pre-parade ring and winner’s enclosure, getting a jockey’s autograph, to watching a race next to a jump.

The gates at Wetherby Racecourse will open at 10am on Boxing Day, with the first race currently scheduled for 12.10pm, and the last race at 3.35pm.

Live music will entertain the family all day while complimentary mulled wine and mince pies will keep the early birds warm.

Under 18s will go free and for more information on the event visit www.wetherbyracing.co.uk