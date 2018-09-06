Council house resident dubs TV signal upgrade a 'waste of taxpayer money'

A Harrogate resident whose TV signal is among those left ‘worse off’ after an upgrade to council houses has branded the work a ‘waste of tax payer’s money.’

Michael Burnshaw is among residents in the Fairfax area left with poor or nonexistent TV signal, after work was carried out in October and November last year. Contractors appointed by

Harrogate Borough Council installed new digital TV switches in council houses, enabling them to access new digital TV services such as Sky Q.

The tender for the work was originally valued at £200,00. However, since the installation problems have emerged. Mr Burnshaw said: “I think it is deplorable, it’s a waste of tax payers money.

"I have lived at this house for around six years, and while there have been problems it has never been this bad.”

In a letter to residents the council said the new switches could be drawing more power and affecting resident signals.

In a separate statement Coun Mike Chambers, Cabinet Member for Housing and Safer Communities said: “As a result of a project carried out earlier this year, some council residents are experiencing issues with TV reception.

"We realise the frustration and annoyance this has caused and I’d like to apologise on behalf of the borough council while we try and resolve the problem.

"We will of course be in touch with those residents affected in due course.”