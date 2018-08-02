Council funding rescues play plans

Ward councillors came to the rescue of a major play scheme in Boston Spa.

Phase One of the Stables Lane Playing Field refurbishment was £30,000 short of its funding target.

On hearing this at a recent parish council meeting, Coun Gerald Wilkinson and Norma Harrington, along with Coun Alan Lamb, gained discretionary ward funding from Leeds City Council.

Boston Spa parish councillor and Chairman of the Stables Lane Working Group, Kevin Alderson said: “It is a fact that without the Wetherby Ward councillors our initial ambitions for this important new facility would have been seriously curtailed, as it turns out we can now deliver in full.

“In my view this is what making a difference in your local community is all about. The councillors deserve great credit.”

Coun Alderson said various elements of the scheme would have had to have been dropped in order to meet the set budget.

“This was primarily items of park furniture such as seating, picnic tables and benches, however, the planned wildflower planting also had to be removed, along with other smaller items,” added Coun Alderson.

The major scheme, which has been designed to promote health and social wellbeing, was sparked by an arson attack on the changing rooms at the fields.

Parish councillors decided to use insurance money to redevelop the little used recreation area.

After consultation with residents, phase one of work, including a wheelchair and buggy friendly perimeter path with seating and outdoor gym equipment, started by Brambledown Landscape Services in June.

Two junior football pitches will be provided, maintaining the playing field heritage of the site and a performance area created for community events.

Future additions to the field will include improved car parking, an entrance plaza, quiet seating area and multi-user games area for teenagers.

The new Stables Lane Play Area will be officially opened with a Family Fun Day on Sunday September 2, from 1-5pm.

“There will be all sorts of family friendly activities taking place and if you don’t fancy bringing your own food, the local WI will be providing tea and cakes all afternoon, what could be better?” added Coun Alderson.