Communities blooming with pride

Green-fingered enthusiasts across the Wetherby area are celebrating their success in one of the most prestigious awards in the country.

At a top awards ceremony at York Racecourse last week, Yorkshire in Bloom honours were handed out to Wetherby’s Sandringham Park, Spofforth, Barwick in Elmet and Bramham.

Sandringham Park brought home the Open Space Gold Award and It’s your Neighbourhood award (thriving, level 4).

Chairman of the Friends of Sandringham Park Coun Kazia Knight said: “We are over the moon to have won two gold awards at the recent Yorkshire In Bloom awards.

“The awards celebrate the culmination of the years work by all the volunteers, these awards show the continued improvement of the park for the enjoyment of all its visitors and further enhances the town.

“A very moving tribute was also paid to Geoff Humble who worked tirelessly for Wetherby in Bloom.”

For Bramham it was their fifth gold in succession and a delighted Chairman of Bramham in Bloom, Lynne Marshall, collected the award.

“It has been a very challenging year and this award recognises our perseverance and hard work,” said Lynne.

“The floral displays and flower beds required daily maintenance as the judging day took place only six weeks after planting.

“All our volunteers worked tirelessly to keep the areas watered and as well maintained as possible during the driest spell on record.”

She added that the Yorkshire in Bloom judges were extremely impressed with the development of the Outdoor Learning Area at Bramham Primary over the last two years, having raised £15k of funding.

Other awards went to - Parks and Open Spaces: Spofforth - for the Ginny Greenholes Environmental Play Scheme and the Millennium Gardens, both recognised with a platinum award.

Community involvement: Barwick in Elmet - awarded a gold certificate for their excellent community involvement.