Comic celebration proves big draw

Sherburn & Villages Community Library is supporting the National Summer Reading Challenge during the long school holiday.

This year’s theme Mischief Makers, is inspired by the much-loved children’s comic The Beano, which is celebrating its 80th anniversary.

As part of a special programme of events and activities at the library the award-winning illustrator and cartoonist Calvin Innes ran a day of drawing workshops, teaching children and parents how to create amazing creatures and characters.

In fun-filled, entertaining sessions, they were shown how to draw expressions, how to simplify and exaggerate features and how to use shading for effect.

This successful and exciting day was made possible by North Yorkshire County Council’s Stronger Communities Inspire Fund.

Calvin Innes is pictured with the local children who took part.