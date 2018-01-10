Comedy Fest tickets go on sale to fans

Tickets go on sale this weekend for the renowned Thorner Comedy Festival.

The comedy showcase which has launched many stand-up acts on the road to success, is back on Friday February 23 and Saturday 24.

Last year 600 tickets were snapped up to make the two-day event a sell-out within six hours of going on sale.

Among the talent lined up is comedian and author Shappi Khorsandi who will make a return to the village in a billing also boasting Luke Kempner and Tom Lucy.

Shappi’s appearance in Thorner in 2009 helped her to international fame and recently she was the first celebrity to be voted out of I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here.

Also making a return to the village is Russell Kane who first appeared under the Thorner spotlight in 2008, and is now a multi-award-winning comedian, presenter, actor, author and scriptwriter.

Tickets will be on sale from noon on Sunday 14th January 14 through Ticketsource.co.uk. Seats, priced £35 and £30, can be reserved. Standing tickets are £25.