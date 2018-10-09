Classic Ibiza to return to Harewood

Classic Ibiza outdoor concert series is to return to Harewood House next summer.

The Balearic-themed dance party attracted huge crowds back in July, when it went entertained in the grounds of the historic estate for the first time.

Director of Revival Productions, who organise the show, Lisa Ward said: “We’ve been overwhelmed by enquiries about next year’s show, so decided to release tickets for Harewood House earlier than we initially planned.

“Our Yorkshire debut was a resounding success, with the weather clearing just as the orchestra hit the stage.

“It was fantastic to see so many family groups in the audience.

“We have got some really exciting plans for next year, which will take Classic Ibiza to another level, so watch this space!”

The Urban Soul Orchestra and DJ Goldierocks performed alongside live vocalists for a set list that included classic Ibiza anthems with a chill-out vibe.

Families are encouraged to take picnics and dance along before the sun fades.

The 2019 event will be on Saturday July 20 and early bird tickets have already gone on sale priced at £36, with people being warned that last year’s concert sold out long in advance.

Stephen Hussey, conductor and founder of The Urban Soul Orchestra, said: “Going by the reaction of the Harewood crowd over the summer, we clearly hit the spot with the set-list, but I’m already busy delving into dance music’s rich archive of classic tracks to add some truly stonking tunes to next year’s programme.

“We’ve got a few other surprises up our sleeve too, which I can’t wait to share. See you next summer, Harewood!”

Visit www.classicibiza.co.uk or call the event box office on 01283 841601 for further information.