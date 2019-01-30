Christmas returns to help beat isolation and winter blues

Christmas festivities returned to Wetherby for an afternoon last weekend.

Community dignitaries and groups pulled together to stage the annual post Christmas party for senior citizens of the town and surrounding area in a bid to combat loneliness.

NADV 1901262AM2 W'by Lion's Xmas dinner. Shirley Yates, Sheila Guest,Catherine Milne and Josie Monk. (1901262AM2)

“Christmas can come and go very quickly and by the end of January the festivities are all but forgotten,” said Tim Ritson of organisers Wetherby Lions.

“For over 30 years we have organized a post Christmas party for Senior Citizens of Wetherby and the surrounding area to help combat the loneliness, winter blues and sense of isolation which can set in at this time of year.”

Lord Mayor of Leeds Councillor Graham Latty, Mayor of Wetherby Coun Galan Moss, MP Alec Shelbrooke and Alan Drinkall, Wetherby Townsperson of the Year welcomed 192 guests to Wetherby High School for an excellent Christmas lunch created by Alan Lamb and his team and served by Lions, helpers and the dignitaries.

The attendees were then treated to entertainment by the Lions and a performance by Wetherby Musical Theatre Group.

NADV 1901262AM1 W'by Lion's Xmas dinner. Norah Dawson and Alan Laing, (1901262AM1)

Donations from the likes of Morrisons, Tesco Express Collingham, Sainsburys supermarket, Wetherby Co-op and Bon Bons Chocolates helped boost the party.

To round off the party, thanks to a donation by Sir Robert Ogden, each guest was provided with a belated Christmas present to enjoy at home as a memory of the day.

Mr Ritson thanked all concerned, including girls from Wetherby Athletic Football Club, with the success of the event.

NADV 1901262AM7 W'by Lion's Xmas dinner. Lion Chris Atkinson, Lion's president John Boulton and Lion Ken MacKenzie with guests Colin Mortimer and June Chambers. (1901262AM7)

NADV 1901262AM8 W'by Lion's Xmas dinner. Members of Wetherby Athletic Junior Football Club Girls team who helped at the Lion's Senior Christmas Party. (1901262AM8)

NADV 1901262AM4 W'by Lion's Xmas dinner. Lion Maurice Upton, Glynis Frith and lion Chris Atkinson. (1901262AM4)