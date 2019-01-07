Christmas gifts help lonely

Carers at Home Instead Senior Care donated 50 gifts to the Ripon branch of the Salvation Army this Christmas.

It is the fourth year that the team at Home Instead, which supports home living in and around Ripon, have supported the Reach Out Centre in this way.

Lisa Stirk, Community Co-Ordinator at Home Instead added: “It was a great pleasure to be able to help the Salvation Army again at this time of year.

“They do such good work and we were glad to help and to be involved in the Christmas plans at the Ripon Reach Out Centre.

“This is our fourth year helping the Salvation Army. The Home Instead Senior Care network on a global scale donates gifts to good causes every year so it was nice for us to do this at such a local level working within the local community.”

The Reach Out Centre provides lunch clubs every week and volunteers cook a hot Christmas dinner and provide festivities on Christmas Day to those living alone.