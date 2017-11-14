Christmas fun set to start

Bramham residents are getting ready for the festivities to begin next week.

The Village Hall and church will play host to the Christmas Spectacular and Bazaar on Saturday November 25 and Sunday November 26.

Santa in his Grotto and gifts are some of the treats on offer on the Saturday but a Christmas Tree festival will be running in the church throughout the weekend.

“Lots of local groups have produced beautifully decorated trees which will be judged by a WI judge,” said spokesman Keith Innocent.

“For only £1 entry visitors are welcome to come along and support both the Church and Bramham Community Action Group who are raising funds for the Christmas lights in the village.”

The climax to the village’s Christmas spectacular then moves to the Square on Friday December 1 when the official Christmas Lights Switch On takes place.

“The village this year has eight Christmas light motifs in The Square and along Front Street as well as the magnificent Christmas Tree in the gardens of the Senior Citizens Shelter,” added Keith.

The event starts at 6pm with the official switch on at 7pm. Mulled wine, mince pies and hot chocolate are all on offer during the evening.

Bramham Primary School choir will be performing a range of carols and Christmas songs.

Everyone is invited and the Switch on is free to attend.