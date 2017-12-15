Christmas 2017 waste collection changes for the Harrogate district

Recycling and waste collection dates have been altered over the festive period.

The revised day of collection is listed after the usual day.

Normal collections start again on Monday, January 15. Visit the council website for more details.

Recycling and waste to be collected on Monday, December 25 will now be collected on Wednesday, December 27.

Recycling and waste to be collected on Tuesday, December 26 will now be collected on Thursday, December 28.

Recycling and waste to be collected on Wednesday, December 27 will now be collected on Friday, December 29.

Recycling and waste to be collected on Thursday, December 28 will now be collected on Saturday, December 30.

Recycling and waste to be collected on Friday, December 29 will now be collected on Tuesday, January 2.

Recycling and waste to be collected on Monday, January 1 will now be collected on Wednesday, January 3.

Recycling and waste to be collected on Tuesday, January 2 will now be collected on Thursday, January 4.

Recycling and waste to be collected on Wednesday, January 3 will now be collected on Friday, January 5.

Recycling and waste to be collected on Thursday, January 4 will now be collected on Saturday, January 6.

Recycling and waste to be collected on Friday, January 5 will now be collected on Monday, January 8.

Recycling and waste to be collected on Monday, January 8 will now be collected on Tuesday, January 9.

Recycling and waste to be collected on Tuesday, January 9 will now be collected on Wednesday, January 10.

Recycling and waste to be collected on Wednesday, January 10 will now be collected on Thursday, January 11.

Recycling and waste to be collected on Thursday, January 11 will now be collected on Friday, January 12.

Recycling and waste to be collected on Friday, January 12 will now be collected on Saturday, January 13.

Leeds

Leeds City Council has announced that bins will be collected one or two days later than normal.

Normal services will resume on January 7. Enter your postcode to check your bin day at www.leeds.gov.uk