Christingle service delight at festival end

Crowds flocked to the Christmas Market and Festival in Tadcaster last weekend.

The street market packed with stalls selling gifts and food and the Riley-Smith Hall was busy with crafts and gifts stalls, a cafe, Santa’s Grotto, Tadcaster Community Choir and York RI Golden Rail Band.

Tadcaster Methodist Church held its annual Christmas Tree Festival with more than 20 trees on display.

The massed children’s school choir from Riverside, Tadcaster East and St Josephs entertained the crowds in the street with a selection of festive favourites. St Mary’s Church created a unique stable scene and invited people to leave gifts for the baby Jesus which will be given to the homeless and needy.

The day came to a close when a packed St Mary’s Church hosted the Christingle Service.

Every seat was occupied as the town’s Guides and Brownies gathered and handed out Christingles to a packed congregation.

“Hundreds of lit Christingles was a wonderful sight to behold and a great beginning to the season of Advent,” said a bystander.