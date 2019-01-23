Choral group hits right notes

Harrogate Choral Society recently handed over a cheque for £600 to Kate Rogata from the charity Supporting Older People.

The money was raised at the choir’s December Messiah concert in the Royal Hall and continues an initiative begun as part of the choir’s 70th anniversary celebrations in the 2017-2018 season to support other local charities.

Choir Co-chairman Amy Wall said: “We are a registered charity ourselves and we are delighted to be able to continue supporting other charities by donating £1 for each ticket sold at every concert, augmented by the generosity of our audiences.”

So far the choir has raised £2,675 and helped six charities – Time Together, HELP, Our Angels, Crossroads, Disability Action Yorkshire and Supporting Older People. Any other charity which would like to discuss the choir supporting their work, can contact them at secretary@harrogatechoral.org.uk

The next concert in the Royal Hall on March 23 will support the Mayor’s charity.

Tickets from the Harrogate Theatre Box Office, on 01423 502116 or online at www.harrogatetheatre.co.uk