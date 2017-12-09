Chocolate heaven to take flight for hospice

A chef has been working his magic to create chocolate heaven for children suffering life-limiting illnesses this Christmas.

Ashley McCarthy, chef and owner of Ye Old Sun Inn at Colton, near Tadcaster has made an edible feast based on Chitty, Chitty, Bang, Bang that he will donate to youngsters at Martin House Children’s Hospice.

Ashley said: “The piece is made purely for the enjoyment of the children, hoping that it will bring a smile.”

Using 25kg of Belgian chocolate, icing and glucose, the creation features grandad in his shed, castle of the king and town scene complete with the toy shop and child catcher’s cage, with Chitty flying into the design.

Father of three Ashley, who is not a trained chocolatier, has been making these chocolate masterpieces for 13 years for Martin House and is asking admirers of his work for donations for the Boston Spa facility.

“This is the 13th piece we’ve donated to Martin House Children’s Hospice over the years here at the Sun and I have said this will be the last of this nature. “This year’s certainly is the biggest and most time consuming at well over 60 hours.

“If I can raise some money to help maintain Martin House then it will make it even more worth while.”

The work of chocolate art is now on display at the pub for customers to enjoy and they are invited to make a donation to Martin House Hospice in appreciation.

The Sun Inn team help raise money for Martin House throughout the year with various events, as well as through collecting tins on the bar, thousands of pounds have been raised over the years.

Once the chocolate is demolished the children will find underneath the town scene a massive 4kg of wrapped chocolates that they can tuck into.

Alison Wragg, community fund raiser (North and East Yorkshire) for Martin House, said: “It’s hard to put into words the joy that Ashley’s chocolate delights bring to our children and young people. This year’s piece will be no exception; it’s truly exquisite!”

Ashley and his wife Kelly ahve run the Sun Inn for 14 years and won many awards, including Yorkshire Pub of the Year.

Donations towards Ashley’s £375 target, for Martin House, can be made at: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/ashley-mccarthy2