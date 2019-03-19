Children's ballet Puss in Boots on tour - venues, dates and ticket info

Puss in Boots, the newest children’s production created by Northern Ballet, is back on the road.

Inspired by the much-loved fairytale, Puss in Boots tells the story of a remarkable cat who, despite being both clever and charming, always seems to bring his master bad luck.

This child-friendly 40-minute ballet follows their adventure as they meet a flurry of characters and even come face to face with royalty! It has been created especially for children and their families to experience live dance, music and theatre together.

Puss in Boots follows in the footsteps of the Company’s five previous children’s ballets, all of which have achieved huge popularity both live on stage and in CBeebies TV adaptations.

Choreographed by Jenna Lee, founder and creative director of JLee Productions and former English National Ballet Soloist, Puss in Boots will feature set designs by Ali Allen, lighting by Alastair West, costume designs by Jenna Lee in collaboration with Kim Brassley and Carley Marsh, and music composed by Richard Norriss, played live by members of Northern Ballet Sinfonia at every venue.

Daniel de Andrade, Northern Ballet’s artistic director of children’s ballets, said: ‘We are delighted that Puss in Boots is returning to Leeds before setting off on tour around the country. The production previously sold out at its world première in October, so we are thrilled that its return this Easter means even more local families can experience the magic of live ballet and theatre together.’

Tour dates:

Leeds Stanley & Audrey Burton Theatre

Tuesday April 2 – Friday April 5 at 11am & 1pm

Box office 0113 220 8008

On line: theatreleeds.com

Bridlington Spa

Tuesday May 14 at noon, 2pm & 5pm*

Box Office 01262 678 258

On line: bridspa.com

Hull New Theatre

Wednesday May 15 at 2pm & 4pm

Box office 01482 300 306

On line: hulltheatres.co.uk

Harrogate Theatre

Thursday May 30 at 2pm and 4pm; Friday May 31 at noon, 2pm and 4pm

Box office 01423 502 116

On line harrogatetheatre.co.uk