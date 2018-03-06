Centre Stage 2018 contest opens

A chance to perform at this year’s Leeds and Reading Festival is on offer to young musicians as Boston Spa-based Martin House Hospice Care for Children and Young People launches its Centre Stage 2018 competition.

Now in its ninth year, Centre Stage is the most prestigious music competition in Yorkshire, giving young bands and solo artists the chance to perform in front of thousands at one of the country’s biggest music festivals, with slots in both Reading and Leeds.

Since its launch in 2009, the contest has won the support of Yorkshire bands including Embrace, The Cribs, Pigeon Detectives and Pulled Apart by Horses, while raising more than £210,000 for the hospice.

Sarah Smith, Centre Stage organiser, said: “There are hundreds of talented young musicians in Yorkshire, and this is an incredible opportunity for them to make their mark in front of music industry experts.”

Heats will be held at Belgrave Music Hall and Canteen in Leeds on April 24, 25, and 26. Registration at www.martinhouse.org.uk/Centre-Stage