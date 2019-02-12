Cash puts Scouts back on road

Tadcaster Scouts are back on the road again with a helping hand from the Tadcaster and Villages Community Engagement Forum (CEF).

The 1st Group, which includes nearly 200 Beavers, Cubs, Scouts, Explorers and Young Leaders and volunteer supporters and leaders, needed funding to get their minibus back on the road and Tadcaster CEF provided £1,000.

John Swift, Group Scout Leader said: “We are very fortunate to own a minibus but unfortunately it broke down in August 2017 while we were on the Scout summer camp in Guernsey.

“Since then we have been actively fundraising at the Tadcaster Christmas Market and Magnets bonfire, with a sponsored 100km bike ride and a Christmas ‘Santa’s Sleigh’.

During June 2018 we completed a coast-to-coast sponsored walk and raised over £5,000 for Bloodwise, a leukaemia charity.

“The minibus allows us to do activities such as group walks, transporting children to scout camps across the region or helping them take part in sponsored bike rides.”

Chairman of Tadcaster & Villages CEF, Coun Richard Sweeting, added: “The Tadcaster Scout group is a really popular, well attended group.

“We know scouting helps young people play an active role in our community and we delighted to help them with funding towards the costs of repairing their minibus.”

There are five CEFs covering the Selby District – Central, Eastern, Western, Southern and Tadcaster & Villages. Each has £20,000 to spend on local projects that make a difference in their communities.