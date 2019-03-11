Cash boost to bring society’s new show to your doorstep

The Harrogate Dramatic Society is relishing additional expertise for their forthcoming touring show Let Us Entertain You, which opens in Ripon and Arkendale this weekend

County councillors Jim Clark and Geoff Webber, have allocated funds from their Locality Budgets to help the society.

The cash will go towards venue hire, play performance licence fees, props and equipment needed to take this new venture out on tour to local village halls and community outlets.

It will enable many older people to engage with live theatre on their own doorsteps.

John Colston, chairman of the Society, said: “We are very grateful for the wonderful support and funding assistance from North Yorkshire County Council enabling us to reach out to more isolated communities and help bring live theatre to them.

“Many local people can face challenges with rural issues, such as lack of transport, social isolation and feelings of being marginalised.

“The creative arts are well known for their health and welfare benefits, and the Harrogate Dramatic Society touring show provides an unique opportunity to bring people together and build stronger links and partnerships in our communities,” he said.

The added bonus is that as Alan Ayckbourn’s play, Gosforth’s Fete forms the first half of the programme, the society secretary, Alex Bird, playing the part of Councillor Emma Pearce, can benefit from the real-life expertise of the councillors.

She said: “Opening a fete and making the welcoming speech are duties well known to the councillors, there are quite a few more chaotic adventures in store in Gosforth’s Fete, with very amusing and lovable characters involved,”

Let Us Entertain You opens at Arkendale Community Hall tomorrow , followed by Saturday evening’s performance at the RAOS Hall in Ripon. Both performances’ start at 7.45pm.

The second half of each Let Us Entertain You will offer a relaxing easy-to-watch melange of drama and music performed by Christine LIttlewood, Jenny Antram. Linda Baxter, Judith Simpson, John Colston, Terry Harrison and Alan Harwood.

Other performances:

Hampsthwaite Memorial Hall – Friday April 12, 7.30pm

Frazer Theatre Knaresborough – Saturday April 13, 7.3opm

Spofforth Long Memorial Hall – Friday May 17, 7.30pm

Boroughbridge Coronation Hall – Saturday May 18, 7.30pm

Book tickets online www.hds-online.co.uk

Ring Judith Howe: 01423 340185 or Christine Littlewood: 01423 879271.