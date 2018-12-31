Caring Christmas lunch for clients

The annual festive event has been running for the past six years, and is growing in popularity as it offers an opportunity for everyone to come together for a fun celebration and a tasty meal.

This year’s lunch was held at the Cairn Hotel in Harrogate and was attended by 60 clients and staff, with many service users coming with their carers. They were treated to a festive dinner with all the trimmings, and a guest appearance from Father Christmas.

Among those attending for the first time was service user Robert Wallace, who was with his principal carer, Maria Gibson.

He said: “You can tell Continued Care is family-run because of the ethos they have, and in the way they look after people. They have the best carers and they always go the extra mile.

“To be invited to a Christmas party was a nice surprise. It’s lovely that the company wanted to get everyone together, and it shows how enabling they make a disablement. It’s quite a big thing for some of us.”

Another service user, Pauline Brooke, said: “I came to the lunch last year and wanted to come again. It’s enjoyable because of the food, the people, the chat and the opportunity to meet other carers.”

Support worker Sam Murray, who accompanied Pauline to the lunch, said: “I care for Pauline twice a day but we don’t get the chance to go out much, so it’s nice to get out with her.”

Also enjoying himself was service user Richard, who was attending the lunch for the second time after having such a great time last year.

He said: “It’s nice to get together with everyone and see all the staff in a relaxed way.”

Principal carer Ruth Hirst added: “There’s been a lovely atmosphere, nice food, and it’s been great catching up with new and old friends. It’s also been lovely to see my colleagues as we don’t see each other that often when we’re working.”

Samantha Harrison, director at Continued Care, said: “We’re delighted that so many people were able to attend and had a wonderful time.”