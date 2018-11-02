Care home staff raise £1,500

Staff from Wetherby Manor care homehave raised £1,500 for the Alzheimer’s Society by taking in part in three of the charity’s Memory Walks.

The 11 walkers took part in 6km walks at York Racecourse, the National Trust’s Clumber Park in Nottinghamshire and Temple Newsam in Leeds.

Judith Scurr, manager of Wetherby Manor, said: “We’re thrilled to have raised so much money for the Alzheimer’s Society and would like to thank everyone who sponsored us so generously.

“We all have first-hand experience of the effects of dementia, not only caring for those of our residents who live with it but also with family and friends who have been affected.

“The support provided by the Alzheimer’s Society and the research they fund are so important for improving the quality of life of people living with dementia and for finding the cause, cure and prevention.”