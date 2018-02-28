Call to sign up to hearty fundraising

A leading charity is urging people to join the fight against heart disease.

The British Heart Foundation (BHF) new fundraising manager for Leeds and Wetherby, Stephanie Jones said they need local residents to help the charity.

Stephanie said: “Heart disease is heartless. Too many lives are lost in Leeds each year, and we’re determined to do everything we can to protect more families from this devastation.

“By supporting the BHF, through your work, volunteering or holding your own fundraising event you will be helping us fund the research that’s so desperately needed to bring us closer to beating heart disease.

“We are incredible proud to have 59 research projects at the University of Leeds and together we can save more lives.”

Around 79,000 people across Leeds are fighting a daily battle with heart and circulatory disease. Each year these devastating conditions claim the lives of more than 1,816 people in Leeds alone.

BHF research has helped halve death rates from heart and circulatory disease over the past 50 years.

Stephanie is looking for more volunteers, from any background, including schools, in the Wetherby area and is calling for them to join their local fundraising group.

She is also looking for businesses to support the BHF through a variety of fundraising ideas with staff, customers and suppliers.

BHF’s work has been central to the discoveries of vital treatments that are changing the fight against heart disease.

Stephanie added: “But so many people still need our help. From babies born with life-threatening heart problems to the many Mums, Dads and Grandparents who survive a heart attack and endure the daily battles of heart failure.

“Every pound raised, minute of your time and donation to our shops will help make a difference to people’s lives.”

To find the local group, visit www.bhf.org.uk/localfundraising or contact Stephanie Jones, at jonesst@bhf.org.uk or phone 07384253505.