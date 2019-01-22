‘We want to hear from you’ – awards sponsor

The main sponsor of the Harrogate Advertiser Excellence in Business Awards has issued a call to action, urging businesses across the district – and beyond – to enter.

The awards, now in their 14th year, are open to businesses of any size and in any sector, based within the circulation areas of the Harrogate Advertiser, Ripon Gazette, Knaresborough Post, Nidderdale Herald and Wetherby News.

They will be held on Thursday, April 4 for the first time at the Pavilions of Harrogate, and will be presented by veteran BBC Look North anchorman Harry Gration MBE.

They are sponsored once again by Harrogate estate agent Verity Frearson. Director Steve Archer said the awards had increased in popularity over the years.

“The Excellence in Business Awards are a superb opportunity for local entrepreneurs to showcase their business to their local market and the wider community,” he said.

“So if you have a business success story to shout about, or provide an outstanding service that deserves recognition, then we would be delighted to hear from you and encourage entries from all types of companies, both small and large.

“Winning an Award, or even being shortlisted, can provide a springboard for growth and even greater success. There are a wider variety of categories and we would love to hear from you about your business.”

The closing date for entries is noon on Monday, March 4. To enter, just go to www.harrogatebusinessawards.co.uk.