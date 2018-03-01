Waiting is over as shortlists revealed

The long wait is over – for most, at least – as we finally reveal the shortlists for the Harrogate Advertiser Business Awards.
After some intense deliberations, the sackfuls of entries have now been whittled down to just a handful in each of the open categories [SCROLL DOWN FOR THE SHORTLISTS].
Jean MacQuarrie, editor of the Harrogate Advertiser Series, said: “The judges just have two more categories to assess – Technology and Best Company Website, and we’ll be revealing those shortlists in the next two weeks.
“In the meantime, I’d like to thank all our individual category sponsors – especially Cicada, who very kindly hosted the judging process.
“Perhaps most especially I’d like to thank Matthew Stamford and Steve Archer, who are directors at our main sponsor, estate agent Verity Frearson. They have been supporting the awards for six years now and we still very much enjoy the benefit of their good judgement.”
As last year, the awards ceremony will be held at the Royal Hall in Harrogate, but this year there’s an added twist: the theme will be The Great Gatsby, and guests are invited to dress in 1920s style.
The event, on Thursday, April 19, will beginwith a drinks reception sponsored by Harrogate-based energy company CNG Ltd, before a three-course meal with live entertainment from vintage jazz band the Charleston Charlies.
The awards will be hosted by Ms MacQuarrie and Welcome to Yorkshire chief executive Sir Gary Verity.
Tickets for the event, which is expected to be a sell-out, cost £71 per person plus VAT, and are available to buy by emailing either karen.cross@jpress.co.uk 0113 238 8201 or olivia.richards@jpress.co.uk 0113 238 8445.
The Shortlists:
BEST LARGE COMPANY
Continued Care
The Harrogate Bus Company
Yorkshire Agricultural Society
BEST MEDIUM-SIZED COMPANY
Alexanders Prestige
Chameleon
Snooty Frox
The Spirit of Harrogate
Synergy Automotive
The Wish Group
BEST SMALL COMPANY
H2K
Mumbler
Quarterdeck
Wharfe Valley Farms
Wild and Co
EMPLOYER OF THE YEAR
Blue Logic
Extreme Creations
Minskip Farm Shop
BEST RURAL BUSINESS
CWC Malings
Minskip Farm Shop
Wharfe Valley Farm
CUSTOMER SERVICE AWARD
Bramham Pooch Patrol
Minskip Farm Shop
Snooty Frox
TOURIST AWARD
Gilbert and Sullivan Festival
The Spirit of Harrogate
Yorkshire Heart
BEST FAMILY-RUN BUSINESS
Continued Care
CWC Malings
Jespers of Harrogate
Ogdens of Harrogate
Picture News
TECHNOLOGY AWARD
BEST COMPANY WEBSITE
To be announced.
BUSINESS PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR
LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT
To be announced on the night.