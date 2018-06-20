Tourism awards finalists announced

Nine of the district’s tourism businesses are in contention in the White Rose Awards after being listed as finalists.

They are among 111 businesses shortlisted in the awards, which celebrate the county’s finest pubs, restaurants, food and drink, hotels, caravan sites and visitor attractions.

Organised by Welcome to Yorkshire, the White Rose Awards are the largest celebration of tourism in the UK and attracted 170 entries – an increase of almost 20 per cent on last year.

The finalists include:

Pavilions of Harrogate and the Yorkshire Event Centre – both for the Business Tourism Award

Studfold - the Nidderdale Experience, for Holiday Park of the Year

The Bull Inn, West Tanfield, for Pub of the Year

The Bruce Arms, West Tanfield, for Restaurant of the Year

Spirit of Harrogate and the Workhouse Museum in Ripon, for Small Attraction of the Year

Goldsborough Hall, for Small Hotel of the Year

The year’s awards ceremony – “Yorkshire’s Big Night Out” – will see more than a thousand people celebrate at the Harrogate Convention Centre on Monday, November 12.

Professor Colin Mellors, chair of the White Rose Award Judges, said: “Winning a White Rose Award is a real accolade for Yorkshire’s tourism businesses and the task of shortlisting has been harder than ever.

“The standard of entries has been exceptional, which is evidenced by the strength of the shortlists.”