Thorp Arch park creates 50 new jobs

Work has started on the site of a new business park at Thorp Arch Estate which will bring 50 new jobs to the region.

Harrogate-based Marrtree Investments acquired the site off Wighill Lane last year to develop 20,000 sq ft of new business space, split into seven separate units. Marrtree has since secured consent for offices, light and general industrial use and warehousing on the plot.

The Marrtree Business Park, Thorp Arch Estate will follow the style of one of the company’s previous developments at St James’s in Knaresborough and director George Marshall said it would further boost the number of high quality industrial units in the area.

Mr Marshall said: “Thorp Arch is home to over 140 businesses and as such is one of the region’s most successful and well-established business developments, having the natural advantage of being a couple of miles from the A1(M) and within easy commuting distance of Harrogate, Leeds, York and Wetherby.

“We will be repeating the successful formula of our St James’s Business Park development, with an emphasis on the quality and flexibility of space available to appeal to a wide variety of commercial tenants.”

FSS Property, Harrogate, is joint agent with Holder & Co in Leeds.

Dan Brumfitt of FSS said: “Marrtree has a strong pedigree of developing premium business parks and has given a great deal of thought to the type of accommodation that will appeal to potential tenants of this site.

“There is a real shortage of good quality modern industrial and warehousing space in this part of Yorkshire and Marrtree is filling a gap and helping to create new employment opportunities.”