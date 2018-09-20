Surveyor ‘one of UK’s 150 most influential’

Harrogate surveyor John Longden FRICS – who founded the successful not-for-profit organisation Pub is The Hub - has been recognised as one of the most influential surveyors of the past 150 years.

The Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) has honoured Mr Longden through its Pride in the Profession initiative, which celebrates its 150th anniversary by recognising the surveyors from the last century-and-a-half who have had a significant and positive impact on society.

Mr Longden lives in Nidd, Harrogate and qualified as a chartered surveyor in 1972, specialising in managing licensed property, including pubs and hotels.

In 2001 he launched the Pub is the Hub initiative and has since helped to reinvigorate hundreds of rural communities by saving, or diversifying their local pub with vital facilities such as post office or internet services, shop and pharmacy services.

In 2013, Mr Longden raised funds for a Community Services Fund which provides pubs with small grants to aid diversification projects. Over the last five years, it has contributed over £200,000 to more than 100 projects, benefitting thousands of people and leveraged more funding.

His contribution to rural communities was recognised in 2013 when he was awarded an OBE for services to rural communities in the UK.

Sean Tompkins, CEO of RICS, said: “John Longden’s work to save hundreds of pubs from closure and help reinvigorate communities by diversifying the services pubs offer, stand him out as a great surveyor worthy of recognition.”