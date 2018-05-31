Social enterprise wins royal accolade

Pioneering mental health charity Claro Enterprises has been presented with a presti-gious award by the Duke of York.

The Harrogate not-for-profit organisation received with the Duke of York’s Community Initiative Award in recognition of its vital work over the last 25 years, providing employment training to adults with severe, long-term, mental health problems.

Operating as a commercial factory, the Starbeck-based workshop is regularly attended by over 40 clients .

It introduces or reintroduces them to a real workplace, manufacturing a wide range of products for local businesses, improving learners’ confidence, independence, self-esteem and skills.

The charity’s vice chair, Chris Brown MBE, took longstanding attendees Alan Mitchell and Will Booth to Sheffield Cathedral to accept the award, which allows winners to use the royal logo and attend a range of workshops with fellow awardees.

Owen Jones, who manages the centre, said: “We bring huge benefits to individuals, carers and families in the Harrogate area and our first priority is the wellbeing of trainees, rather than the bottom line.

“As such, fundraising is a constant driver, which is why we are thrilled to have a fantastic award that will boost awareness of our work among potential customers, donors and sponsors.”

Earlier this year, Mr Brown raised £9,000 by cycling the 1,500-mile length of New Zealand, with Chris I’Anson, managing director of Masham farm feed firm I’Anson Brothers, a customer and benefactor.