Sherburn development highlighted in awards

Selby District Council has been shortlisted for a prestigious award that recognises how councils are supporting business growth.

The Business Insider Property Industry Awards aim to highlight a range of good practice, both in the private and public sectors.

The local authority has been recognised for its work with developers to bring forward a number of major development sites, including at Sherburn-in-Elmet.

These will open up thousands of new job opportunities for people in the area and boost the economy for Yorkshire.

During the past few weeks a planning application has been submitted for major redevelopment of Gascoigne Wood, near Sherburn-in-Elmet.

Developers, Harworth Estates, believe the site could support up to 2,000 jobs, focusing on its unique rail connections.

At Sherburn2, where the Council has been working with the developers and the York, North Yorkshire and East Riding LEP on this major site, the first new occupants have been announced in recent weeks.

Local company, Cromwell Polythene, will be expanding onto the site, as their business grows.

Selby District Council Leader, Coun Mark Crane, added: “To be shortlisted is really fantastic. It shows that we’re having a positive impact on creating new jobs.”

He added: “The Selby district has much to offer businesses – with great transport connections, affordable business space and a well-qualified local workforce.

“That’s supported by the quality of life in this area too, which helps companies to attract and retain the best staff.

“It’s our job to make the most of these assets and support new sustainable investment where we can.”