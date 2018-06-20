Rural businesses named as finalists

Four local companies are among the 16 from North Yorkshire to have been shortlisted in a prestigious Rural Business Awards (RBAs).

Now in their fourth year, the RBAs are the only UK-wide business awards specifically for the rural sector and are sponsored by Amazon.

Among the district’s regional finalists, Rural Insurance Group, the Harrogate-based specialist insurance provider for rural communities, is in contention for the Best Rural Professional Services Business.

Living Potential Care Farming CIC, a 500-acre farm at Sicklinghall offering work experience to adults with learning disabilities, has been shortlisted for Social Enterprise, Charity or Community Project of the Year.

Cedar Retreats, a six-acre park of luxury lodges at West Tanfield, is in the running for Best Rural Tourism Business.

Farmison Ltd, an award-winning online heritage breed butcher based in Ripon, is shortlisted for Best Rural Food Business.

“At Amazon, we want to help shine a spotlight on the best of rural businesses – small and large alike,” said Doug Gurr, UK country manager, Amazon.

“Rural businesses are crucial to the UK economy and we want to ensure they are recognised for their success.”

The regional finals will be held in October 2018, and the winners will go on to the national final in February 2019.