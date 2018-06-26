Rudding Park backs Harrogate Festivals

Rudding Park has signed up to be a sponsor of arts charity Harrogate International Festivals on the eve of its month-long Music Festival this July.

Simon Mackaness, owner of Rudding Park, said the two organisations shared a unique legacy connected with the town’s spa and tourist trade.

His wife, Judi Mackaness, added: “Harrogate International Festivals offer a vast array of distinctive and inspiring cultural experiences for all. As a business which relies heavily on tourism, we appreciate the importance it plays in attracting visitors to the district.

“We are delighted to have partnered with them so we can work together to help increase the profile of our beautiful town even more.”

Rudding Park was voted Best Hotel in England at the Visit England Awards for Excellence earlier this year, and Best Hotel Spa in the UK by The Sunday Times.

Sharon Canavar, CEO of Harrogate International Festival, said: “We are incredibly lucky to have Rudding Park in Harrogate, who like our Festivals, strive to create a world-class offer.

“As an arts charity, we are grateful to Simon and Judi for their vision and support, sharing our values to ensure Harrogate thrives as a leading destination.”