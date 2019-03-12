Roadshows: businesses to be helped to make the most of opportunities when world’s eyes are on Harrogate district for cycling extravaganza

Harrogate Borough Council is to stage a series of roadshows to help businesses make the most of the UCI Road World Championships.

The cycling championships take place in Yorkshire from September 21-29, and Harrogate has been chosen as the main competition town, where every race will finish.

A series of free-to-attend ‘Harrogate Welcomes the World’ roadshow events will showcase how local companies and organisations can maximise the business opportunities presented by one of the world’s biggest sporting events.

The first three events are:

March 27: Wesley Centre, Harrogate 8.30am

April 2: White Bear, Masham 8.30am

April 10: Henshaws, Knaresborough 4.30pm

Thousands of visitors from around the world are expected in the district over the nine days of racing.

There will be an estimated global television audience of 150 million and more than three million roadside spectators.

Coun Graham Swift, of Harrogate Borough Council, said: “Our business roadshows will provide everything you need to know along with inspiration and tips to ensure that your company can make the most of this once in a lifetime opportunity.”

To book your place, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/uci-2019-road-world-championships-business-roadshow-tickets-58368877885

Details of further events in Harrogate, Ripon, Knaresborough, Boroughbridge and Pateley Bridge will be announced soon.